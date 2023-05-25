Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Drops By 80.7%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the April 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest Price Performance
OTCMKTS:INQD remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 34,145,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.
About Indoor Harvest
