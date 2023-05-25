Short Interest in Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD) Drops By 80.7%

Indoor Harvest Corp. (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 80.7% from the April 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:INQD remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 34,145,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,748,824. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Indoor Harvest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02.

Indoor Harvest Corp. engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

