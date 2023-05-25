Short Interest in Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT) Declines By 83.3%

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFNT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 30th total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Infinite Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Infinite Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.51. 1,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,594. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.32. Infinite Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinite Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFNT. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Infinite Acquisition by 8,371.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,071,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Infinite Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $3,270,000. Kim LLC grew its position in Infinite Acquisition by 1,274.0% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 343,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 318,500 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in Infinite Acquisition by 191.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 259,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 170,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Infinite Acquisition by 39.6% in the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 558,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after buying an additional 158,492 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinite Acquisition Company Profile

Infinite Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

