Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Increases By 309.6%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, an increase of 309.6% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 396,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 65,904 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 26.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 54,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 118,503 shares in the last quarter. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Price Performance

VTN traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $9.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,770. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $11.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.26.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Announces Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals operates as a non-diversified, closed-end investment company. It intends to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal as well as from New York State and New York City income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital.

