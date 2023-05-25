Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Expands By 1,820.6%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 372,600 shares, an increase of 1,820.6% from the April 30th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after buying an additional 59,522 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $17,815,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $6,534,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SLQD traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.24. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.91 and a 52-week high of $49.19.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.