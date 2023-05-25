Short Interest in J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rises By 1,422.2%

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a growth of 1,422.2% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup downgraded J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 213 ($2.65) to GBX 219 ($2.72) in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.20.
J Sainsbury stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.56. 10,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $14.63.
J Sainsbury Plc engages in the retailing, financial services, and property investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Retail-Food, Retail-General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The Retail segment distributes food, general merchandise, and clothing. The Financial Services includes Sainsbury’s Bank Plc and Argos Financial Services entities.
