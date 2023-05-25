Short Interest in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Drops By 72.2%

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 72.2% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $31,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter worth about $384,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

NYSE WLYB remained flat at $36.60 during trading hours on Thursday. 15 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $34.46 and a 12 month high of $54.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -215.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.53.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.09%. The firm had revenue of $491.37 million during the quarter.

John Wiley & Sons Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -817.65%.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

