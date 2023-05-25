Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Decreases By 69.8%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Juggernaut Exploration Stock Down 4.5 %

JUGRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.

Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. It explores for precious and base metal deposits. The company has an option to acquire 100% interest in the Midas property covering an area of 16,671 hectares located in the Skeena Mining District, British Columbia; and the Empire property covering an area of 16,399 hectares located in the Omineca Mining District, British Columbia.

