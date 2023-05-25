Short Interest in Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF) Decreases By 69.8%

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JUGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 69.8% from the April 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Juggernaut Exploration Stock Down 4.5 %
JUGRF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 23,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08. Juggernaut Exploration has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.16.
Juggernaut Exploration Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Juggernaut Exploration (JUGRF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Juggernaut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juggernaut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.