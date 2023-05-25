Short Interest in Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA) Drops By 95.5%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 95.5% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $101,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $143,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the third quarter valued at $312,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. in the first quarter valued at $405,000. 65.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Stock Performance

MCAA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.84. 3,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.55. Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.13.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

