Short Interest in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Decreases By 71.3%

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the April 30th total of 28,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Origin Agritech in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Origin Agritech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Origin Agritech during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Origin Agritech Stock Performance

About Origin Agritech

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.25. 14,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. Origin Agritech has a one year low of $5.23 and a one year high of $12.25.

(Get Rating)

Origin Agritech Ltd. is an agricultural biotechnology company. It engages in the business of seed research and development, which specializes in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement. The company was founded by Geng Chen Han in 1997 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.