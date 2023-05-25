Short Interest in PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Rises By 238.5%

PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, an increase of 238.5% from the April 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of PAXS stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,706. PIMCO Access Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.85 and a 52-week high of $17.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $105,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,096.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 27.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PIMCO Access Income Fund by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,152 shares during the period.

