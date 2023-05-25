Short Interest in Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Expands By 229.1%

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 229.1% from the April 30th total of 562,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 656,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 25.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Polar Power Price Performance

Polar Power stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.30. The company had a trading volume of 73,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,627. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 29.29% and a negative net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polar Power

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polar Power in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polar Power in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

