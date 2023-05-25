Short Interest in Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Grows By 465.8%

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 465.8% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REEMF stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday. 55,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,641. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35. Rare Element Resources has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.93.

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Rare Element Resources

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of earth element deposits and mineral properties. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

