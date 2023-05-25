Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Declines By 74.7%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 74.7% from the April 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Renault Trading Down 2.5 %

RNLSY stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.00. The stock had a trading volume of 21,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,220. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $9.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.65.

Renault Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0382 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 0.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Renault

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNLSY shares. Bank of America cut shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Renault from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive segment deals with the production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

