Short Interest in Simply Better Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:PKANF) Drops By 79.0%

Simply Better Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:PKANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the April 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Clarus Securities initiated coverage on Simply Better Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Simply Better Brands Stock Down 4.1 %
OTCMKTS PKANF traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.28. 79,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,582. Simply Better Brands has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $2.22.
