Short Interest in Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY) Decreases By 80.8%

Singapore Airlines Limited (OTCMKTS:SINGY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 80.8% from the April 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Singapore Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Singapore Airlines Stock Up 1.2 %

OTCMKTS SINGY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,897. Singapore Airlines has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.49.

Singapore Airlines Company Profile

Singapore Airlines Ltd. engages in passenger and cargo air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Singapore Airlines, SilkAir, Budget Aviation and SIAEC. The Singapore Airlines segment provides passenger air transportation under the Singapore Airlines brand with a focus on full-service passenger serving short and long haul markets.

