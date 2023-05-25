Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Decreases By 96.1%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the April 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
SunHydrogen Price Performance
OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. 1,821,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. SunHydrogen has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.
SunHydrogen Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunHydrogen (HYSR)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.