Short Interest in SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Decreases By 96.1%

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 96.1% from the April 30th total of 256,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,439,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SunHydrogen Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $0.02 on Thursday. 1,821,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,782,275. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. SunHydrogen has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.05.

SunHydrogen Company Profile

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The firm also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

