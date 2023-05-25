Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Expands By 187.0%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TPCO Trading Up 0.9 %

OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 163,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,521. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.

TPCO Company Profile

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately eight owned and licensed brands covering consumer form-factors, such as whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vaporizer cartridges, concentrates, gummies, chocolate and capsules, tinctures, and topicals.

