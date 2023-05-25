Short Interest in TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Expands By 187.0%

TPCO Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:GRAMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,800 shares, a growth of 187.0% from the April 30th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TPCO Trading Up 0.9 %
OTCMKTS:GRAMF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 163,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,521. TPCO has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23.
TPCO Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TPCO (GRAMF)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for TPCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.