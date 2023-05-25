Short Interest in Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Grows By 257.1%

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 257.1% from the April 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Umicore Price Performance

Umicore stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,737. Umicore has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.61.

Get Umicore alerts:

Umicore Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a $0.0929 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Umicore’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Umicore’s payout ratio is presently 40.18%.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

Further Reading

