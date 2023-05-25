Short Interest in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW) Decreases By 79.0%

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the April 30th total of 33,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verb Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Verb Technology stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERBW – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 451,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Verb Technology Price Performance

Shares of VERBW remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835. Verb Technology has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Verb Technology

Verb Technology Company, Inc is rapidly emerging as the market leader in business-focused interactive video sales and marketing tools, including livestream ecommerce, CRM, and content management applications. With offices in California and Utah, USA, VERB provides next-generation software applications to sales-based organizations in more than 60 countries and 48 languages.

Featured Articles

