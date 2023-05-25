Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Declines By 68.8%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 424,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. Virios Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $9.11.
Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
About Virios Therapeutics
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
