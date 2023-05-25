Short Interest in Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI) Declines By 68.8%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,500 shares, a decline of 68.8% from the April 30th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Virios Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 424,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,966,502. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.44. Virios Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $9.11.

Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virios Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Virios Therapeutics

About Virios Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 343.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 161,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 125,311 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 63.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 241,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 93,800 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93,050 shares during the period. 13.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

