Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declines By 83.5%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $24.21.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
