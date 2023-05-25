Short Interest in Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declines By 83.5%

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 83.5% from the April 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,333 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 14,811 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $270,000.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. The company had a trading volume of 33,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,608. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $20.08. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52-week low of $17.43 and a 52-week high of $24.21.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.84%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 141.82%.

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 26, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

