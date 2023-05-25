Short Interest in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Increases By 170.8%

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 170.8% from the April 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IHD stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 21,703 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.23.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IHD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

