Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Rises By 962.3%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a growth of 962.3% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 71,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $8.05.
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. This is a boost from XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.
About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust
XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.
The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.
