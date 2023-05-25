Short Interest in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Rises By 962.3%

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 172,100 shares, a growth of 962.3% from the April 30th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $6.34. 71,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,840. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.57. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $8.05.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.09%. This is a boost from XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.24%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

About XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 30,345 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 204,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $1,317,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 141,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

