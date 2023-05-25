Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $7.45

Shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.22. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $7.21, with a volume of 907,289 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on SBSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.01.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 1,049,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 210,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after buying an additional 144,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of platinum group materials. It operates through the following segments: US PGM, SA PGM, and US Gold. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

