Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.99

Shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and traded as high as $2.48. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 57,121 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Siebert Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Siebert Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $76.72 million, a PE ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 0.04.

Institutional Trading of Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Siebert Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Siebert Financial at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

