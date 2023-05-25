Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading Down 0.1%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LWSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Get Sienna Senior Living alerts:

Sienna Senior Living Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It also offers independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. It operates through the Retirement and Long-Term Care (LTC) segments. The Retirement segment refers to the locations in province of Ontario and RR management services business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sienna Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sienna Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.