Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Trading Down 0.1%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.51 and last traded at $8.51. 297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.
Several research analysts recently commented on LWSCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.39.
Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It also offers independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. It operates through the Retirement and Long-Term Care (LTC) segments. The Retirement segment refers to the locations in province of Ontario and RR management services business.
