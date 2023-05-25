Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.53.
Signature Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $226.59.
About Signature Bank
Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.
