Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SBNY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $0.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.49. Signature Bank has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $226.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,171,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,082,941,000 after purchasing an additional 980,520 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,846,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Signature Bank by 394.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 697,257 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $105,631,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Signature Bank by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,112,000 after buying an additional 314,235 shares during the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

