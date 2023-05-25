Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL) Stock Holdings Increased by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SVOL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 483.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SVOL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.81. 172,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,453. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $23.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

