SKALE Network (SKL) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

SKALE Network (SKL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One SKALE Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market cap of $143.51 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SKALE Network Profile

SKALE Network’s launch date was August 17th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 5,447,166,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,509,352,671 tokens. The official website for SKALE Network is skale.space/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.space/blog/?utm_medium=website&utm_source=coinmarketcap&utm_campaign=skalepage. The Reddit community for SKALE Network is https://reddit.com/r/skalenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @skalenetwork.

Buying and Selling SKALE Network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network (SKL) is a blockchain platform for scalable and secure decentralized applications (dApps). Created by a team of entrepreneurs, it offers a high-performance sidechain infrastructure for gaming, DeFi, NFTs, and more. SKL tokens are used for staking, transaction fees, and network governance, securing and governing the network.”

