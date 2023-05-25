Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 165,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Skechers U.S.A. makes up approximately 1.5% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $6,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $378,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 201,784 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $426,897.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 9,453 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $426,897.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,627,840.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,805 shares of company stock worth $4,806,675. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

SKX stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.74. 795,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,822,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.28 and a 1-year high of $54.77. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Cowen cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

Featured Articles

