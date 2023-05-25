SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Holdings Lifted by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 875.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,122,600 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007,507 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $39,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 405.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,086,000 after purchasing an additional 948,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,586,000 after acquiring an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after acquiring an additional 842,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,286,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,988,000 after purchasing an additional 676,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM Energy stock opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.51. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The business’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 5.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SM shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of SM Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.35 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 402,063 shares in the company, valued at $12,604,675.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More

