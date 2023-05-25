Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.69. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 27,824 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.
Smart Powerr Company Profile
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.
