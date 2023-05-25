Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.06

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.06 and traded as low as $1.69. Smart Powerr shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 27,824 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Smart Powerr Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Smart Powerr stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Smart Powerr Corp. ( NASDAQ:CREG Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.15% of Smart Powerr as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

