SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.14

Shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.14 and traded as low as C$25.52. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$25.67, with a volume of 119,125 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$26.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.00. The stock has a market cap of C$3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.18.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

