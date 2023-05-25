SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO) Shares Up 2%

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF (NYSEARCA:MOTO – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59. 280 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.82.

SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 million, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.30.

About SmartETFs Smart Transportation & TechnologyETF

The SmartETFs Smart Transportation & Technology ETF (MOTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund which has exposure to global companies involved in the advancement of transportation. MOTO was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by SmartETFs.

