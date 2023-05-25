SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, an increase of 1,092.1% from the April 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SMC Stock Performance

Shares of SMCAY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 31,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,761. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. SMC has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corp. engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of automatic control equipment. It also manufactures and sells sintered filters and various types of filtration equipment. It operates through the Automatic Control Equipment and Others segments. The Automatic Control Equipment segment handles the manufacture and sale of air preparation equipment, pressure control equipment, directional control valves, and actuators.

