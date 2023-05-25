Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM) Shares Down 2.5%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 42,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 98,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.80.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.39.
Snow Lake Resources (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.
Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. It holds interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium property covering an area of 55,318 acres; and a 100% interest in Snow Lake Lithium property comprising 122 mineral claims covering an area of 22,386.30 hectares located in north central Manitoba.
