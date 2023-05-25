Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells £39,555 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) insider Gary Marsh sold 3,516 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($13.99), for a total value of £39,555 ($49,197.76).

Solid State Stock Performance

Shares of SOLI opened at GBX 1,115 ($13.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Solid State plc has a one year low of GBX 968.44 ($12.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,475 ($18.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £126.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,131.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,256.64.

Solid State Company Profile

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

