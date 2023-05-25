Solid State plc (LON:SOLI) Insider Sells £39,555 in Stock

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating) insider Gary Marsh sold 3,516 shares of Solid State stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($13.99), for a total value of £39,555 ($49,197.76).
Solid State Stock Performance
Shares of SOLI opened at GBX 1,115 ($13.87) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Solid State plc has a one year low of GBX 968.44 ($12.05) and a one year high of GBX 1,475 ($18.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £126.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,131.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,256.64.
Solid State Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.