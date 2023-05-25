SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.33. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 8,475,629 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,482. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.
About SoundHound AI
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.