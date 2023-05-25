SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $2.98

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.98, but opened at $3.33. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $2.99, with a volume of 8,475,629 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on SoundHound AI from $3.20 to $2.80 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Lawrence Marcus sold 200,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 595,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,501,531.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 42,500 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 482,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,196,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 478,043 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,482. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SoundHound AI by 1,238.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SoundHound AI during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

