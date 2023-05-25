Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND) COO Rudolph V. Renda Buys 2,389 Shares

Southland Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Rating) COO Rudolph V. Renda purchased 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $21,023.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,881,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,680. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Southland Price Performance

Shares of Southland stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,626. Southland Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $11.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Southland alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Southland in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southland

About Southland

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLND. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southland during the first quarter valued at $578,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Southland during the first quarter valued at $150,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Southland during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Southland during the first quarter valued at $97,000.

(Get Rating)

Southland Holdings Inc is a provider of specialized infrastructure construction services principally in North America including bridges, tunneling, transportation and facilities, marine, steel structures, water and wastewater treatment and water pipeline end markets. Southland Holdings Inc is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.