SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 65.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.35. 4,469,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,157,838. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average is $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

