SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.8% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $17,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $180.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,948,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,854,013. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.55. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.