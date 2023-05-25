SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) is Continuum Advisory LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the quarter. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 1.5% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 331,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,655,000 after buying an additional 16,072 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth $8,186,000. Affinia Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Affinia Financial Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,114,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,163,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA QUS traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.63. 18,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,218. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $120.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

