SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Holdings Reduced by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637,675 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,065,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,579,000 after buying an additional 106,793 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,754,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,489,000 after buying an additional 262,165 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,510,000 after buying an additional 155,918 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,950,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,935,000 after buying an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.43. 2,219,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,587. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $30.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.49.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.