SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.

Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,563 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.6% of Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,192,000 after buying an additional 10,245,763 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after buying an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,172,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,043,000 after buying an additional 981,383 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,279,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,873,541. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

