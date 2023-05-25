SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 175,042 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 115,288 shares.The stock last traded at $72.54 and had previously closed at $74.16.

SPDR S&P China ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.53 and its 200 day moving average is $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR S&P China ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 319.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 374.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

