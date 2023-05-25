Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $117.00. The stock had previously closed at $96.69, but opened at $104.53. Splunk shares last traded at $99.91, with a volume of 1,241,630 shares trading hands.
SPLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.94.
In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.66. The stock has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.57 and a beta of 1.29.
Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The software company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $1.41. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.
