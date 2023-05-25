SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 6.3%

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.21 and last traded at $30.24. 44,318 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 680,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

SpringWorks Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SWTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,767. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

