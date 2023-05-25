Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.99

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.99 and traded as low as C$45.16. Sprott shares last traded at C$45.38, with a volume of 101,961 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprott from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.
Sprott Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.29.
Sprott Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.11%.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
