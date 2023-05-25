SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the April 30th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

SQI Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. SQI Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Get SQI Diagnostics alerts:

SQI Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

SQI Diagnostics, Inc engages in developing and selling testing kits, services, and automated testing systems to clinical laboratories, hospitals, clinicians, and diagnostic testing companies. It operates through the following segments: Development of Organ Health Diagnostic Tests; COVID-19-Related Diagnostics Tests; Direct-to-Consumer Tests for Celiac and Rheumatoid Arthritis Diseases; and Distribution of Existing COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction and Antigen Tests.

Receive News & Ratings for SQI Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQI Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.