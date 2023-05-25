SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SQI Diagnostics Inc. (OTCMKTS:SQIDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 76.8% from the April 30th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 266,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
SQI Diagnostics Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SQIDF remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Thursday. SQI Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
SQI Diagnostics Company Profile
