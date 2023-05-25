STASIS EURO Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.66 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One STASIS EURO token can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00004071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. STASIS EURO has a market cap of $133.20 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

